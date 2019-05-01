Wreaths of all colours and sizes were created at Stratford War Memorial Hall last Wednesday morning to adorn the Hall of Remembrance.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says the event is a long-standing Stratford tradition.

"It's always great to see the community, young and old coming out to contribute to Anzac Day commemorations."

Children from Nature's Wonder Eltham were among those making wreaths.

Hailee Langton (4), who attends Nature's Wonder Eltham was confident about why she was making the wreaths, saying the Anzacs were helpful and strong.

Kylie Hartland from Nature's Wonder says Anzac Day is an important historical event to be commemorated.

'It's important children grow up learning the history of the Anzacs."

Chairperson of the Stratford District Youth Council Connor Giblin says the event had a great turn out of people.

"This event is important because we're honouring those who died in war. This is a great way to show our appreciation and respect for those who fought for us."

Mayoress Debbie Volzke says it was great having lots of children attend this year's wreath making.

"It is really good for young ones to remember the Anzacs."