Hāwera Brass band is currently looking for new members.

If you can play cornet or a trumpet this is a great opportunity to apply your skills in a brass band.

Karl Anderson, who has been a member of the band since 2001, says the Hāwera Brass Band is made up of a friendly group of people.

"It's a fun little community group. We have people ranging from students, lawyers, factory workers and beneficiaries. Everyone can be involved."

The band is looking for members who can play cornet or trumpet. Training is also available.

"We can teach as well as take people who already know how to play the instruments. Teaching takes a little longer."

Karl became conductor of the band in 2017. He says the training programme is a great way to improve skills.

"When I first became conductor in 2017, I had eight to 10 players who weren't confident. After the teaching programme they became very confident.

"I now have 24 confident players. I sometimes give them challenges so they can see that something they thought they couldn't do, they can achieve."

The band has performed at events such as Hāwera AMP show and Paepae in the park. The band is looking to do Stratford performances this year. Karl says every performance is a great experience.

"It feels awesome to perform. You feel nervous at the start but once you've finished, it's a cool, satisfying feeling. We have a blast, we're always improving."

■ To join the band contact Karl on 0274616169. Equipment and uniform is provided with a fee of $25 each school term. The band meets Sunday 1pm to 3pm at the Hāwera Pipe Band Hall. Training is on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm. If there's more than one member per family, the family pays no more than $50.