Pip Mutch and her daughter Isla are proof the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The mother and daughter from Kohuratahi each claimed New Zealand endurance horse riding titles in Taupō over the Easter weekend.

Pip won the 160km event for the 2019 Dunstan Horsefeeds ESNZ Endurance and CTR National Championships, while nine-year-old Isla won the 60km championship at the same event.

Pip says has been riding horses since she was a toddler and prepared for this event with lots of slow walks around the hills in Kohuratahi (near Whangamomona).

"I've got really amazing neighbours so I've been able to ride everywhere out here."

Pip, who also won the North Island Champs held in February, says her horse, Mauku Bella did really well in the event.

"She did so well as 160km is the ultimate challenge. It is an amazing achievement and the ultimate goal. It is what I compete for."

The event started at 1am and took Pip 10 hours and 41 minutes. Horses had lots of vet checks before the event as well as during to make sure they were fit. To officially win the event, the first horse that crossed the finish line also had to pass a final vet check.

"The event has six loops. After every loop, the horses would get a vet check and a 40-minute break before going again. It is all about the horses' welfare."

Despite the nearly 11 hours it took, Pip says the event went quickly for her.

"It seemed to go very fast. I'm so stoked, I have never won this event before. It is the best feeling. It is the best way to finish a season. It's is what we ride all season for. There were a lot of tears at the end."

Pip says while she is delighted with her win, she is equally proud of Isla's success in the 60km event.

"I feel very proud. She has done 40km but this was her first time doing 60km."