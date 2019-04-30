An American country singer will be performing in Stratford this month.

Joni Harms, an American entertainer based in Oregon USA, will be joined by her daughter Olivia when she performs at the Stratford Senior Citizen's Hall.

Joy Adams, a New Zealand country singer, is hosting the afternoon concert for Joni and her daughter, and says the audience is in for a treat.

"I have worked with Joni a number of times and she is an outstanding storyteller, songwriter and entertainer."

Joy says while Joni has performed in New Zealand before, Olivia hasn't.

"She has been to New Zealand a few times but this is the first time she is bringing her daughter with her."

Joy has sung at the Senior Citizen's Hall for a number of years, and will be singing songs from her latest album Finale during the concert.

"I would class the audience I normally get as enjoying the more traditional styles of country music, certainly not the new modern stuff.

"Having performed with Joni a few times and knowing the sort of music she does, I feel certain that Stratford people will thoroughly enjoy her."

Joy has performed alongside Joni several times in the past, she says.

"Joni was headlining act for a big festival that I was involved with in Norway a few years back." Joni has just released her album Lucky 13.

Joni and Olivia also have other performances booked while in New Zealand. They are the headline act for the Bay of Islands Country Music Festival during the second weekend in May.

"They will also be doing evening shows in Upper Hutt and Palmerston North and an afternoon show with me in Te Awamutu, as well as the Stratford one." Joy says.

"I hope we get a great turnout and offer Joni and her daughter some Taranaki hospitality. I promise you won't be disappointed. Joni is fabulous.



"She performs on the Grand Ole Opry, but she will be just at home on stage at the Stratford Senior Citizens Clubrooms.

"Joni is a story teller. She lives the songs she writes and has the ability to have the audience hang off every word. Not many artists can do that."

■ The concert will be held at the Senior Citizens Hall on May 7 1.30pm - 3.30pm. There is a door charge of $12 with a complimentary cuppa and biscuit at half time.