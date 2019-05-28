It's a case of the student becoming the teacher for Estella Van Der Lee.

After 11 years of studying musical theatre, 19-year-old Estella is now qualified as a teacher in the discipline herself.

Last November, Estella sat the International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA) musical theatre teachers exam, passing with honours.

Passing the exam means Estella has now completed the entire musical theatre syllabus IDTA offer.

She says making the transition from student to teacher was a natural progression.

"This exam gives me the ability to teach kids and have another career avenue open for me. Since I've been doing it so much it's nice to be able to pass my knowledge on."

Estella herself knows the value of a good teacher, as she has been a student of Diann Jeffares at the Diann Jeffares Theatre Dance School since she was 7.

There, she says, she soon discovered a love of musical theatre as a discipline, and started classes when she was 8.

"I remember at 7 years old asking my mum if I could 'go dance with Mrs Jeffares' and she said 'why don't you go ask her yourself' and that was that."

Musical theatre appealed to her, she says, because she liked performing in front of people.

"I remember being in primary school and seeing all the older girls dancing and having fun when they performed at church or assemblies. I was always a loud, outgoing kid so the idea of performing and making people laugh excited me."

Diann says Estella has always been a diligent student, giving 100 per cent to everything she took on.

"She livens up the studio, works well, enjoys challenges and is a breath of fresh air. She has a lovely voice, knows how to move and act and has a passion for musical theatre."

Estella's first performance was at Taranaki Diocesan in Diann's annual show in 2008. Estella played the character of Alice from Alice in Wonderland in a short performance. She sung and danced for the audience.

"At the time it was quite a big deal for me, I was more excited than nervous because Diann always made it about having fun."

Diann says Estella is the first student of hers to take their studies right up to the teaching level.

To sit the exam, Estella had to pass more than 10 other exams, progressing through IDTA stages, gaining medals on the way, before taking and passing her performers' certificate, prior to the teaching exam.

"When you are just learning for fun, it's usually one class for an hour and a half a week, to practice. However as the exam looms closer, it turns into two classes a week, maybe more, for an hour and 45 minutes, sometimes even three hours if you need the practice."

While she had plenty of experience in being a student of musical theatre itself, Estella says it was very different standing at the teacher's end of the studio.

To prepare for the exam, Estella had to make notes on how she would prepare her students for their exam. She worked with two girls who attended the Diann Jeffares Theatre Dance School.

"I trained two students for the bronze medal exam from the end of 2017. They sat the exam in June last year. I had to prepare the students for the exam as well as critiquing them and sending my feedback to an assessor."

The students received highly commended (80/100) in their bronze medal exam.

While the students had passed their exam, Estella still had to pass hers, so she continued working with the students as their development was part of her exam.

"I was really proud of them. I know they enjoyed it and that is the main thing about being on stage and performing. If you love what you do, it shows and the audience will love it too."

In the exam, Estella had to demonstrate how she would teach a class and her students performed a piece she had taught them.

"The whole process took 60 minutes, but it felt like it went really fast. My students had to dance my choreography as well as perform a song and read a poem. The examiner was looking at how well they did it, but also how well I had taught them."

When her students left the exam room, Estella had to then critique their performance.

It was then a three week wait to hear how she had done.

Estella received honours (90/100) and she says she felt a sense of relief when she received this mark.

"I worked so hard. It was good to have a good result as a result. I'm thankful for my result as it is a reflection of my teacher, Diann. Diann guided me through. I'm thankful to my two students for their effort and commitment in their performance and helping me.

"I'm grateful because all the singing, dancing and acting has helped to shape me into the confident, outspoken person I am today."