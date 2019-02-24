Three people including a baby have been injured in a crash involving a truck and a car in south Taranaki.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call about the collision at the intersection of Eltham and Aurora Rds in Awatuna, about 8.18am.

One person with moderate injuries was trapped in a vehicle and firefighters were extricating them.

Two other people including a baby had minor injuries and were out of the vehicle.

Emergency services were clearing a landing pad for a helicopter.