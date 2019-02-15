Kitty Poppins is just over three months old, but she is already winning hearts.

The friendly kitten is currently hanging out at The Scratching Post in Stratford where she is making friends with the volunteers while she waits to find her forever home.

Kitty, like all of the kittens the charitable trust puts up for adoption, is de-sexed and has had worm and flea treatment as well as her vaccination. Litter trained, the gray and white kitten is very friendly and sociable, says Karma Andrews, one of the Scratching Post trustees.

"She really likes company, she has been fostered in a home with other pets so she is used to plenty of company and attention. We think she would suit a home with other pets, or maybe someone who is at home all day."

Advertisement

Kitty is very cuddly and enjoys curling up on laps, but also has a playful streak, says Karma.

"She will carry things in her mouth like a dog does, and she likes to 'help' around the office as we get on with things."

■ Kitty Poppins is available for adoption from The Scratching Post now. A $130 adoption fee covers the cost of her having been vet checked, desexed and worm and flea treated.