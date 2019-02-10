Visitors to the I Am Woman exhibition at the Percy Thomson Gallery last month were also treated to a small photographic display on the life and times of Dr Doris Gordon in the foyer.

The legacy of Dr Doris Gordon is well-known in Stratford, where she lived and worked, and the display featured photographs from the collection of Doris' granddaughter, Nicky Gordon.

Mary Perrott, who describes herself as an "ardent researcher of Dr Doris Gordon" arranged for the group of women to visit the exhibition and to meet up for coffee in January.

Mary says the women all had a connection with Dr Doris in some way, as patients, colleagues, family members or friends.

Advertisement

"It was nice for everyone to meet up and see the display and share their memories of Dr Doris."

As well as being a doctor and MBE recipient, Dr Doris also wrote three books, two of which are available from the Stratford library.