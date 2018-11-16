A man has been transported by helicopter to Christchurch hospital following an accident early this morning.
A police spokesperson says the man was a passenger in a car which collided with a power pole on Opunake Road, Cardiff, just after 3.30am.
The road was closed while the power company dealt with the power pole which had been knocked down in the crash.
The serious crash unit has been advised of the accident and will be making enquiries.
