Rosemary Petterson creating the artwork.

An Ōakura artist will have her artwork displayed in Auckland.

Rosemary Petterson's creations will be one of over 100 artworks on display during Art in the City, a culmination of hundreds of installations, exhibitions, guided walks, murals, performances, talks, markets, and workshops.

"My piece Love, Hope, Joy follows the type of artwork I enjoy creating. I like taking elusive and ethereal concepts that can't be seen and showcasing them in a visual aspect."

Rosemary has practised art for the last 15 years and has exhibited her sculptures and paintings nationally.

"After graduating from the Otago Polytechnic School of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Art in sculpture major in 2006, I worked as an exhibiting artist, exhibitions installer and was freelancing in the film industry in a variety of roles, including production design, art direction, props master, sculptor and on-set standby."

In 2013 she completed a postgraduate diploma in design focusing on animation and digital sculpture.

"While continuing to sculpt in a variety of media, including steel, wood, wax, paint, and plastic I added 3D printing to my repertoire and employs a variety of construction methods to achieve my work. "

Rosemary's artwork will feature in the Changing Lanes section, with works from four other artists on display until early December.

She has created windows using the motifs of sacred architecture, sacred geometry and the floral aspects of spring.

"For this work I used rigid ply and I had to experiment with bending the ply. Once I had constructed the piece I painted it. With weight restrictions, I selected what I wanted to include in the work and leave out."

Rosemary says she feels honoured to be selected to be a part of Art in the City.

"For Art in the City, they requested a proposal around the concept of rejuvenation as we come out of the Covid-19 climate o encourage people to come back into the city but to also reflect on spring. I made a concept design with that proposal and I was lucky enough to be selected."

She travelled to Auckland last week to install her works and look at the others on display.

"All of the artworks are amazing."

