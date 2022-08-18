Daphne Bland is a Stratford artist with experience in teaching art. Pictured is one of her artworks. Photo/ Supplied

A five-week art course will help both new and experienced artists improve their skills.

Daphne Bland has organised the course following the success of her free art for seniors workshops.

The workshops were targeted at Stratford and districts senior citizens and Daphne says this time, her aim is to invite people from all around the region to improve their art.

"I was able to run those workshops thanks to funding by the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme. However, this time the art course will be available to people around the Taranaki region. The course will cater for homeschooled children, all the way up to senior citizens."

She says after the Art for Seniors free painting workshops, she received a lot of requests to run courses again.

"I had a lot of positive feedback from the course participants who were interested in continuing with their art, but also from parents of homeschool children who want their children to improve their art skills. I also received a lot of calls from outside Stratford from people who wanted to join, so this is a way I can cater for everyone."

She says the five-week course is based on acrylic painting and will help artists of all abilities improve their skills.

"For many people, painting with acrylics is their first venture into painting. It can be confusing and overwhelming. This workshop will guide beginners through this minefield and give them techniques that will enable them to continue painting after the completion of the classes. No drawing skills are needed. For participants who are familiar with acrylics and painting, you will have the choice of working on a project set by a tutor, or on a project of your choosing."

She says beginners will work on planning and developing a painting, the painting process, colour mixing, and critiquing their work.

Experienced participants' content will be individualised depending on the interests and experience of participants.

She says this can include drawing for planning and clarifying ideas, composition, colour theory, painting techniques, and critiquing their work. Homeschooled students will work on developing painting and drawing skills.

The cost of the course is $125, but this will cover the use of paints and brushes.

"I'm excited to offer this course to people from all around the region, and I can't wait to help people improve their art skills."

The details:

What: Five-week acrylic art course.

When: From Tuesday, August 23 from 9am to 12pm.

Where: Skinner Road Hall, Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

Cost: Adults $125; Home schooled students: primary level - $75, secondary level - $100.

Registration: email Daphne at daphneblandnz@gmail.com or call her on 06 765 6157 after 6.30pm.