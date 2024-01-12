Bernie Christian will teach people how to make gardeners soap used to clean hands and get stains out of clothes. The workshop takes place on Saturday, February 24 at the Egmont A&P Show.

From free talks about sustainability and pest control to creating cards or cleaning sprays in workshops, there will be plenty of new things to try at the Egmont A&P Show next month, says artist and co-ordinator Larin van Riemsdijk.

Several free activities and talks will run under the grandstand on both days of the show at Egmont Showgrounds.

“We started this incentive last year by creating an art space,” van Riemsdijk said. “I have expanded on that by adding a horticultural theme to the area. I wanted to include several things that people may be interested in.”

New this year are the free presentations, with four talks planned for the show.

“These are by local people with local knowledge. It is very generous of them to give their time to share this knowledge with others.”

Speaking on the Saturday will be horticultural expert Paul Lander and enviroschools facilitator Sue Rine, van Riemsdijk says.

“Paul will talk about alternative sprays and pest controls. He is a skilled botanist and president of the Hāwera Horticultural Society. Sue is also very knowledgeable and will talk about saving seeds.”

An encaustic card workshop is one of many available at this year's Egmont A&P Show.

Michelle Busby from Goldbush Micro Farm and Aaron and Melissa Jacobson from The Little Insect Farm will speak the next day.

“Michelle will speak about what she does at the farm. She will also share six tips on getting your family to eat more vegetables and have a couple of recipes available and veggies for people to taste. Aaron and Melissa will speak about sustainability.”

For people interested in a more active style of learning, a range of workshops are also on offer over the weekend, van Riemsdijk says.

“We had a couple last year but we’ve expanded on it and now have nine amazing workshops. They include a variety on art, creating your cleaning supplies, making soap and working with flowers. These in-depth workshops teach people a new skill and they leave with their created products and lots of knowledge.”

Costs vary from soap making - for which the cost is a donation to Taranaki Ostomoy - to flower arranging one at $185, there is something for everyone, van Riemsdijk says. Many of the workshops cost under $70 and all come with the opportunity to make something you then take home.

Van Riemsdijk says Hāwera Mt View Lions have sponsored a range of free activities for both children and adults at the show.

“There are things to suit everyone regardless of age. The children will have craft activities, painting, stitching, and colouring-in. They can also get their face painted. For the older people, there is the chance to try wood poker work, stitching, using a pottery wheel and learning how to make plant cuttings. The Lions have been fantastic with their support. It’s a great opportunity to try something new for free.

“People can spend a couple hours at the workshop, listen in to a free talk, try something new at the free activities area and then wander around the rest of the show. I’ve tried to make it as engaging and interesting as possible.”

The Details:

What: Egmont A&P Show

When: Saturday, February 24 - Sunday, February 25, 10am-4pm both days

Where: Egmont Showgrounds, 7 Williams Ave, Hāwera

Other: More information and workshop registration available at the Egmont Showgrounds Facebook page











