Around the mountain: Stratford Primary School pupils complete relay

The Stratford Primary School team came second in the Sport Taranaki School challenge. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Primary School pupils completed the 150km Taranaki Steelformer's Around the Mountain Relay and had support every step of the way.

Teacher Angela Hampton organised the team. She says the event started at 2.30am.

"It took 15 hours and 13 minutes to complete the relay."

The relay had 21 legs, between 3km and 11km.

"Some of the pupils ran two legs."

The team competed in the Sport Taranaki School challenge, coming second place.

"I'm extremely proud of them, They've exceeded any expectations I had. It's a big achievement for the kids. It's showing them if they put their mind to it, they can achieve anything."

Angela says the pupils had support every step of the way.

"They ran alongside parents and staff from the school. We also had supporters cheering them on from the sidelines. We had a van and we followed the runners around so we could cheer them on at every point."

She says the pupils started training for the event in term one.

"We started two weeks before the Covid-19 alert level 1 lockdown. Some of the pupils kept training during the lockdown. When school was back we resumed training. We started with running 1km and worked our way up. For the last two weeks before the event the pupils ran the furthest they could. It was very awesome to watch them progress."

Meah Russ, 11, ran 9.4km in 56 minutes, starting at 9am.

"It was my first time taking part in the event. My dad ran with me. It was the fastest time I've ran that distance."

She says she enjoys running.

"The event was great. I would like to take part in it again."

Ronald Daly, 11, started his leg of the relay at 2pm.

"I ran 5.1km in 28 minutes. That is the furthest I have ever run. I ran alongside deputy principal Aaron Moore. I'm proud to have run that far."

Luke Gooch, 12, ran two legs of the race.

"I started my first leg at 3.30am, running 9.5km in 47 minutes."

He says it was 'exciting' to take part in the relay.

"I ran alongside one of the teacher aides. She helped me to keep on going. For my second leg I ran 5.7km."

Luke says he enjoys running.

"Running is fun. I trained very hard for the event."

Angela says it was 'awesome' to see pupils, staff, and the school community to come together.

"It made me feel proud to be part of the community."