Members of the No 48 Squadron Air Cadet Unit formed a guard of honour at Stratford's Cross of Sacrifice for the town's dawn service. Photo / Ilona Hanne

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

A crowd of over 300 people attended the Stratford Anzac Day dawn service this morning.

It began with a parade, with the sound of bagpipes carrying across the still morning air from the parade starting point at the Malone Gates on Portia Street.

The parade, consisting of the Stratford Pipe Band, veterans, Mayor Neil Volzke, members of the emergency services, brownies, guides, St John cadets, school students and representatives of other organisations, made its way along Portia and Fenton Streets. It then turned onto Miranda Street before finishing in front of the Cross of Sacrifice, where members of No 48 Squadron Air Training Corp formed a guard of honour.

Deputy Mayor Min McKay welcomed everyone to the morning’s service. The Rev John Sheed from MountainView Vineyard Church opened the service with a prayer after which the crowd, led by Greg Topless, sang Amazing Grace.

Throughout the service, the names of all from the district who gave their life in service were projected onto the wall of the town’s former post office.

Volzke read out a message from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and John Moore, former president of the Stratford RSA, read a message from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. This year’s guest speaker was Charlotte Tippett, Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls arts captain, who spoke movingly about the service and sacrifice of those who have served.

Wreaths were laid by the mayor, the RSA, the Defence Force and other organisations and individuals.

After the Last Post and minute of silence, Topless led the crowd in singing the national anthem before a final prayer and the falling out of the guard of honour.

After the service, a light breakfast of tea, coffee, Milo, toast and Anzac biscuits was served by the Stratford girl guides and brownies in the war memorial hall.



