ANZ looking to find and celebrate netball's local legends

Captain Katrina Rose with school kids as part of an ANZ Grant. Photo/ Supplied.

As the whistle blows for the start of the 2021 season of the ANZ Premiership, ANZ is looking to help netball teams in Stratford get back on the court this season and is putting out a nationwide call to recognise and reward netball's Local Legends.

After one of the toughest seasons ever for netball clubs and school teams last year, ANZ wants to find and celebrate the netball community's Local Legends — the greatest supporters whose time and energy keep local netball alive through the good times and the tough.

Netball's Local Legends could be anyone from diehard supporters who turn up week in, week out, or parents that taxi their kids to games every weekend, or coaches who are constantly working behind the scenes.

ANZ wants to get behind their commitment to the game and will fund a project that will make their netball contribution easier up to the value of $15,000 plus a $1000 cash prize for the Legend themselves, as a thank you for everything they do in the community.

For the 10th year running, ANZ is also offering netball grants to schools and netball clubs throughout Stratford to help them take their game to the next level. The ANZ Netball Grants programme has helped the country's grassroots netballers with everything from new training gear and uniforms, to spruced up netball facilities.

Over the past decade, the Grants have totalled more than $1.2 million.

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor says ANZ is proud to still be standing behind grassroots netball in New Zealand after 10 years.

"From the community organisers and players right up to the elite athletes in the ANZ Premiership and Silver Ferns. We know that having a little extra support of someone in your community can make a massive difference in achieving your netball goals."

■ To apply for an ANZ Netball Grant or to nominate a netball Local Legend in your community, visit ANZcourtside.co.nz.