Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls placed second overall. Photo / Taranaki Puanga Festival

An annual festival gave tamariki, rangatahi and adults the chance to celebrate and showcase Māori culture last month.

The 19th annual Taranaki Puanga Festival took place over three days, and included a chance for school and community groups to enter a kapa haka competition.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ kapa haka roopu were among the rangatahi to enter, and it was a case of size not mattering when it came to winning. Despite the group consisting of just eight students, they came away with a collection of awards, including first placings in the under-21 category for waiata tira (choral), waiata-a-ringa (action song) and kakahu (uniform). The group placed second in the under-21 haka and poi categories.

Year 12 student Funaki Belau placed first in karanga (welcome chant), while the school’s kapa haka leader, Luciana Haami, was awarded second place kaitataki wahine for her leadership in her school’s performance.

When it came to the overall competition results, the roopu came second across all age groups, something principal Maria Taylor says is a brilliant result the students can be proud of.

“With only eight students in our roopu, we were up against seven other groups with nearly triple the numbers. Our roopu may be small, but they work hard. The results at Puanga prove it.”

She says the school’s new haka was also premiered at the event. The haka was written by the son of the roopu’s tutor, Whaea Wharekuka.

“To get second place for a category that is usually a male-dominated area was an awesome achievement.”

The Stratford Primary School kapa haka roopu placed fifth overall. Photo / Taranaki Puanga Festival

Taranaki Diocesan School wasn’t the only school to benefit from tutor Whaea Wharekuka’s knowledge and talent.

Stratford Primary School was awarded second place for karanga and third for waiata-a-ringa and haka in the under-13 section. The school was placed fifth overall in the festival, with kapa haka roopu leader Sheenagh Fairclough saying the results reflect the hard work of their tutor, Whaea Wharekuka, and the kapa group.

“It is a fantastic result for our tamariki. We are super proud of them. Whaea Wharekuka comes in weekly to prepare our tamariki for the festival, student-led powhiri and any other significant events at our kura. That dedication is something we are thankful for.”

She says the school’s kapa haka group enjoy attending the festival.

“We love the atmosphere and watching all the other roopu perform. It allows us to put what we have worked so hard towards all year into practice. Puanga is also a wonderful event to connect with whānau from around the region.”



