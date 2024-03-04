Future shearers enjoyed watching the Whangamomona Shears on Sunday, February 25.

There was a great turnout at the keenly contested Whangamōmona Shears on Sunday, February 25.

The competition was hosted in the Herlihy’s woodshed. There were good competitor numbers so the old evergreens such as Couchie, Clint, Rat, Cop, Porkie and Pa didn’t need to display their skills with the handpiece but did so judging.

There were plenty of new faces and a competitor from Texas. The Growing Future Farmers trainees did an excellent job of crutching and presenting the sheep under the tutelage of some locals on Saturday.

The day runs like a well-oiled machine thanks to all the workers, including judges, rousies, pressers, timekeepers, emcees, point talliers, rehydration experts and master chefs.

Whangamōmona Shears intermediate winner Max Edgecumbe receives the Wayne Donaldson Trophy from Republic president John Herlihy.

The culinary fare this year once again hit the spot. Thanks to Wayne Harre and Marco School for supplying the community with free potatoes. Awesome job.

We have been busy as little bees this year in the Republic with Whanga Speed Shears, Dog Trials, Shears. On March 30, the Whangamōmona Trail Bike Ride takes place. An epic ride of over 100k. So get out amongst it. See you there.

Full shears results:

Unassisted crutching- 1st Isla Mutch, 2nd Jimmy Mutch, 3rd Harley Herlihy. Assisted crutching- 1st Jack McFarlane, 2nd Reon Evans, 3rd Rose McFarlane. Novice-1st Grace Campbell, 2nd Maddy Leake. Junior- 1st Spud Chadwick, 2nd Caleb Dunn, 3rd Maddy Leake. Intermediate- 1st and the Wayne Donaldson Trophy, Max Edgecumbe, 2nd Peggy Sue Tohengaroa, 3rd Darren Pease. Senior - 1st Jim Bob McFarlane, 2nd Max Edgecumbe, 3rd Liam Hutchinson. Open- 1st Tommy Lobb, 2nd Shaggy Herlihy, 3rd Rowan Jordan.