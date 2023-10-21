Ella Whitehead (6) and her horse Spice won first overall in the large animals category. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the pupils, staff and whānau who attended Midhirst School’s annual pet day.

Principal Graham Sands says while the weather was not ideal on Sunday, October 15, it didn’t stop the fun of the day.

“The most important thing is that we had our community there and the children were happy and smiling. If the kids are happy, it can be counted as a successful day.”

Graham says it’s important to have something for everyone with pets. He says the school has categories for larger farm animals like horses and calves to smaller ones like birds and dogs.

“About 25 per cent of our children live rurally so instead of just having the traditional calf and lamb events, we had a range of animals with chickens, rabbits, horses, dogs and the calves and lambs.”

Pupil Ella Whitehead, 6, and her horse Spice won first overall for the large animals category. To win the award Ella had to tell the judges how she keeps her horse clean and looks after it.

“I’m pretty happy to win. This is my second-ever pet day.”

Piper Marshall, 7, and Bambi were all smiles after winning first for rearing and leading in the junior category. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Fellow pupil Piper Marshall, 7, was also successful on the day, placing first in the rearing and leading junior categories with her calf Bambi.

“I do a lot with Bambi. I brush her, clean her and walk with her. I also feed her using a bucket and make up the milk myself. The most fun thing is bonding with her.”

Graham says once the animal judging finished, pupils spent the rest of the day playing games and showing their families around their classrooms.

“We also had our ever-popular cake auction which is always a highlight.”

He says the day was successful.

“Everyone was happy and had a lot of fun.”

