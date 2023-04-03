The Labour Party has selected Angela Roberts as its candidate for the Taranaki-King Country electorate in the 2023 general election.

Angela has lived and worked in the electorate for much of her adult life. She was a secondary school teacher of economics and drama at Stratford High School for many years and served as president of the secondary teachers’ union, the PPTA.

She has represented Labour in Parliament as a list MP based in Taranaki-King Country since the last election in 2020. She says in addition to supporting the provision of quality public education, she has focused her energy on workforce issues and delivering for the primary production sector and rural communities.

Angela says it’s been an honour to serve the community in Parliament over the last three years.

“Supporting our rural communities and educators through the challenges they face, especially during Covid, has been such a privilege. I’m thrilled to have been selected and I am committed to getting Labour re-elected.”

She says Labour has a strong record of achievement in Taranaki-King Country.

“Since coming to office in 2017, Labour’s local achievements have included more than $21m million in Jobs for Nature funding that is delivering more than 130 jobs, 150km of riparian planting, 1.2 million trees, fencing, restored waterways, improved biodiversity, and research that will deliver better outcomes for farmers, $422m for the Mt Messenger Bypass: Te Ara o Te Ata to improve the resilience of the roading network, vital for our rural communities.”

She says their achievements also include more than $2.2m in school improvements.

“This was for new and updated classrooms, sports facilities and swimming pool upgrades. This record of local achievement is in addition to Labour’s nationwide record of protecting New Zealanders from the pandemic, supporting family budgets through challenging economic times, and making progress in long-term issues such as climate change, housing, and child poverty.”