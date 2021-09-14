Anchor AIMS Games cancelled second year in a row

Tournament director Vicki Semple. Photo/NZME

For the second year in a row, the Anchor AIMS Games have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The week-long Tauranga-based tournament was set to start on September 4, but the nationwide level 4 lockdown means there is no way it could safely continue.

Intermediate students from Taranaki and throughout New Zealand were set to compete in the tournament.

Tournament director Vicki Semple says the sport co-ordinators had worked tirelessly for the best part of a year to build their teams and set things in place.

"But our greater consideration is for the good of all New Zealanders and there's no way we want to compromise or jeopardise our wider fight against Covid-19. We are gutted for so many people - for the supporting schools, businesses, the incredible code coordinators, the national sporting bodies, the supporters and, most of all, the athletes themselves."

For the tournament to go ahead, all of New Zealand needs to be at level 1. Postponing is not an option, with 25,000 people to accommodate, 1800 officials to organise and 29 venues to be available at the same time. This year's tournament again received more than 11,000 entries from around the country, from Taipa in Northland to Gore in Southland.

"It's been extraordinary to see the overwhelming support from schools and communities this year, with many athletes fundraising and in training since the start of the year. We've been incredibly lucky to have six months without community spread of Covid-19, where our youth have been able to have relatively normal lives and experience all the good things about sport and activity, in the face of a global pandemic. We're so proud the AIMS Games has given them hope, purpose and motivation, which no cancellation can take away."

Vicki says she is confident the tournament still had a huge role in New Zealand's sporting environment, with sponsors and schools alike already pledging their support for the 2022 games.