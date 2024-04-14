Retro America specialises in American hot rod, rockabilly and pin-up clothing.

Racks of American rockabilly clothing will be on sale at an event this month.

Sanson-based Retro America owners Andi Whitley and Craig Mullen will be in Stratford for the AutoCity Motorfest and Whitley said they’re bringing a large range of classic American clothing with them.

“We specialise in Hot Rod Rockabilly and pretty pin-ups. We can dress the whole family in rockabilly, with T-shirts, bibs, onesies and jackets. We can also kit out ladies top to toe with stunning dresses, shirts, tops, hair accessories, socks and jackets.”

She said they supply quality wear from national and international bands.

“We’ll have a range of Hawaiian shirts from Mo Cullen Shirtsmith and vintage workwear from Oildale. Both of these are New Zealand brands. We’ll also have stock from Steady Clothing, an American clothing brand, specialising in lounge and bowling shirts. Their clothes were used in Two and a Half Men.”

The pair were in town recently for Americarna and Whitley said they’re happy to be coming back.

“We go to lots of markets and coming to Stratford is something we like doing. This will be our first time at the Motorfest so we’re looking forward to it.”

As well as selling a range of clothes, she said she and Mullen will talk to people about their experiences in America.

“We love it over there. We offer hosted tours to and from the United States so if people are planning a holiday over there, we’d be happy to talk to them and see if we can help.”

She said AutoCity Motorfest is the perfect place to have a trade stall.

“We are blown away by how many motoring events there are in Taranaki and Stratford seems to be at the heart of it with their Stratford Park Project. We’re excited to see it come to life.”

As a motorsport enthusiast, Whitley said she’s excited to come to the event.

“We’re petrolheads. We love events like these. We can’t wait to talk to the crowds.”

The Details

What: AutoCity Motorfest

When: Saturday, April 20, 11am-4pm

Where: Stratford Showgrounds, Flint Rd

Cost: $5 per adult, kids 14 and under free



