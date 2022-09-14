Alligator weed at a Waitara lagoon. Photo/ Supplied

Alligator weed has been discovered at a second Taranaki site.

The small infestation is in a private ornamental pond in Stratford.

There is no sign it has spread but the council will closely monitor the area while working to control the plant.

At this stage, both infestations appear to be well contained. The invasive pest plant was first found in a Waitara lagoon last month.

Taranaki Regional Council environment services manager Steve Ellis says initial surveys indicate it is confined to the lagoon system. However, it is too early to rule out the possibility of further spread.

Another survey of the area is planned for November when the plant would be most visible, therefore easier to spot. The council will then decide how best to control the infestation.

"The weed was found in the coastal Waitara lagoon after a report by a member of the public. Subsequent conversations with locals suggest it could have been there for a couple of years. Alligator weed had never been seen in Taranaki, so it's understandable people didn't realise what it was."

The invasive South American pest clogs wetlands, lakes and rivers and can increase the risk of flooding. It is toxic to some livestock and can block access to waterways for recreation.

The council is also looking at where the alligator weed may have come from. The closest known infestations are Marokopa to the north and Manawatū to the south.

"Alligator weed spreads easily so it may have been blown along the coast and pushed inland or it may have been inadvertently transported by other means."

The council is working with the Ministry for Primary Industries to identify pest pathways and raise awareness about biosecurity threats. Public vigilance is crucial to help prevent the next pest from joining alligator weed in Taranaki.

"We are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for anything resembling alligator weed and if in doubt, report it. If there are other infestations around the region we need to find them and act quickly to limit potential damage."

Find more information and photos of alligator weed at https://www.weedbusters.org.nz/what-are-weeds/weed-list/alligator-weed/.