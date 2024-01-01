Scott Anderson, Tim White, Quentin Oakes, Glen Law, Jordie Barrett and Troy Sorenson played a round of golf together at the Stratford Golf Club on Thursday, December 14. Photo / Alyssa Smith

All Black Jordie Barret swapped the rugby field for a golf course in the run-up to Christmas.

Jordie’s golf round with Stratford local Troy Sorenson was all in the name of fundraising for Stratford’s Maryann Rest Home.

The chance to take on the rugby player on the fairway was auctioned off at July’s Grass Roots to World Stage event organised by Lions clubs in the Stratford and South Taranaki districts. The event raised $17,706 through ticket sales, raffles and auctions, including the golf game.

The highest bidder for the golf game with Jordie was Mike Henry, who gifted the prize to Troy.

Troy says it was a good day with excellent weather.

Quentin Oakes, Glen Law, Troy Sorenson, Tim White and Jordie Barrett practice their putting before the golf game. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I’m a big fan of Jordie. It was a highlight to get to play golf with him.”

Troy invited friends Scott Anderson, Tim White, Glen Law and Quentin Oakes to join the game. The men travelled around the greens easily, with Stratford Golf Club sponsoring golf cart use and covering the green fees.

“We all had a great time. There were even scores across the board and we all had a good time. I’d like to thank Pam [McDonald] from the Toko Lions for making this possible and the Stratford Golf Club for donating the use of golf carts.”

Jordie said it was a good day’s golf and he was happy to help the Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital as supporting local clubs and organisations in the community is important.







