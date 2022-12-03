The memorial service includes the opportunity for people to place a decoration on the tree to remember loved ones. Photo / Unsplash

All are welcome to attend the annual Brian Darth Funeral Services memorial service.

Every year in the lead-up to Christmas Brian Darth Funeral Services holds a memorial service at their Mary Alice Chapel and it is open to all in the community, whether they have used Brian Darth Funeral Services or not.

The service isn’t limited to families who have lost a loved one over the past year either, people who have lost a loved one at any time, recently or not, are welcome to attend.

Brian says he understands Christmas can be a particularly hard time, especially that first Christmas. When he opened up the funeral home he felt it was important to acknowledge this. That first memorial service was so successfully supported, he and the team felt it was definitely something the Stratford community may appreciate as an annual Christmas service, he says.

Each year at the memorial service, there is a Christmas tree for family members to write a message to a loved one on. Whilst some family members just write their loved one’s name, others prefer to write a message and the choice is very personal, says Brian. People are then able to place these tags on the Christmas tree during the service.

John Sandford conducts a small service, followed by the tree lights being turned on, and, at the conclusion of the service, light refreshments are served to allow everyone the opportunity to have a general catch-up with others they may not have seen for some time.

Brian says it’s important people know this service is for the entire community and not just the families that he and his team have looked after.

“If it is something that you think you would like to attend, we look forward to your company. You will always be welcome.”

The Details:

What: Brian Darth Funeral Services memorial service

When: Sunday, December 11, 3pm

Where: Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan St, Stratford



