Organiser Ronn Ward says there'll be a variety of American cars on display at the event. Photo / Scenic City Rod and Custom Club New Plymouth

Organiser Ronn Ward says there'll be a variety of American cars on display at the event. Photo / Scenic City Rod and Custom Club New Plymouth

Gleaming mustangs and shiny hot rods will fill TSB Stadium’s carpark next month.

The All American Car Day is rolling into New Plymouth on January 14 in what Scenic City Rod and Custom Club New Plymouth member Ronn Ward says will be a great display of American vehicles.

“We accept cars that are part of or were used for American motorsport. We also expect trucks like Kenworths and Western Stars at the event.”

The club first organised the event in 1990, and it has since become a long-standing tradition, he says.

“It was first called the Rod-In, but its name was changed to All American Car Day at the second event. We’ve had it at different places over the years, but the TSB Stadium car park has hosted the event for the last 15 years.”

Ronn says in previous years they’ve had entries from throughout New Zealand.

“They come from all over the place like Hastings and Te Awamutu. Sometimes we get people stop in on their way through town.”

He says prizes will be awarded on the day.

“We have trophies for best Ford, best Chev, people’s choice, best in the area five, which is our region, and best other. Other is for the cars that aren’t a Chev or a Ford.”

There’s no need to register, Ronn says.

“Anybody with an American vehicle can show off their prized possession, whether they belong to a hot rod club or not. Just turn up on the day.”

The event is perfect for families, he says.

“There’s food available, stalls selling shirts and other American car-related wares, and the entry fee is affordable. The entry fee will be donated to the planned motorsport venue as part of the Stratford Park project.

The Details

What: All American Car Day

When: Sunday, January 14, 10am-1pm

Where: TSB Stadium carpark, New Plymouth

Cost: $5 a person











