Alana Ruakere (Taranaki, Te Atiawa) has been appointed chief executive at Tui Ora. Photo / Supplied

Tui Ora has appointed a new chief executive.

Alana Ruakere (Taranaki, Te Atiawa) will work alongside departing chief executive Hayden Wana for two months, before taking up the role in January.

Alana is no stranger to the region. She was raised in Ōpunake and New Plymouth by her parents, nurse Anne, and her father Tony was a GP who established Te Atiawa Medical Centre, the first kaupapa Māori GP practice in Taranaki in 1994.

She attended Ōpunake High School and later New Plymouth Girls’ High School.

Alana started her career as a tutor in mental health support at WITT before establishing Te Rau Pani, a community and specialist mental health service in New Plymouth.

Successive roles had Alana move to Wellington to take up positions with the Ministry of Health with a particular focus on improving tamariki health, Māori hauora and mental health services.

Before taking on her present role at the Crown Response Unit, Alana was the programme director of modernisation – child, youth and family at the Ministry for Social Development and subsequently the manager for Whānau Ora Commissioning at Te Puni Kōkiri.

She says she feels privileged to be appointed pou tū kūrae (chief executive) at Tui Ora.

“For me this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give back to the people of my turangawaewae, the place where I grew up and owe so much to.”

Alana replaces Hayden, who has been with Tui Ora since its inception in 1998.

During that time Tui Ora has grown from a team of four to nearly 200 kaimahi delivering 35 whānau-centred services throughout Taranaki. He is confident that now is a good time to step back and is looking forward to working with Alana as he hands over the role.

“I’m incredibly excited about Alana’s appointment. She is taking over at a pivotal time in the history of Tui Ora. Reforms to our health system and the establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora (the Māori Health Authority) present enormous opportunities in kaupapa Māori hauora.”

He says Tui Ora has already set a new strategy to align itself with the reforms.

“It will be fantastic to have a new leader bring new energy and ideas to this important role. I wish Alana every success and look forward to working with her in the coming months.”

The appointment was made following an extensive six-month search for a new leader with the experience and vision to guide Tui Ora into the next stage of its evolution.

Deputy board chairwoman Shelley Kopu oversaw the recruitment process, ensuring a long lead time to identify the right candidate. She says Tui Ora is excited to welcome Alana.

“Alana has an exceptional track record in public service, particularly in the health sector, and we are confident her skills, experience and knowledge of government will bring many benefits to Tui Ora. She is passionate about creating positive change for Māori hauora which includes improving access and equity in health services and empowering whānau to take charge of their own health journey.”

Alana is excited about returning to Taranaki and is honoured to have been chosen for the role.

“I look forward to working with the kaimahi at Tui Ora who do an amazing job for our whānau and I am grateful to Hayden for committing his time to the transition process. I am excited and humbled by the challenges ahead, but 100 per cent committed to the cause to create better health outcomes, and better lives, for whānau Māori in Taranaki.”

Alana will be formally welcomed to Tui Ora at a pōwhiri in January. Until then she remains committed to her mahi at the Crown Response Unit and ensuring a thorough handover for her successor.



