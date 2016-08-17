Advertise with us

The Stratford Press is published every Wednesday and delivered free to every home in Stratford, Eltham, Inglewood and all rural areas bounded by Tahora in the east, Kaponga in the west, Egmont Village to the north and Te Roti in the south. We have a circulation of 9000+.

Display Advertising High volume discount rates by negotiation Guaranteed Page - 15% loading Contact our advertising and sales department for up to date rates

Deadlines Display 12noon Tuesday Classified 3pm Monday Editorial 5pm Monday

Mechanical Details Page size: 26 x 38cm Number of columns: 8 Width of columns: 31mm, 64mm, 97mm, 129mm, 162mm, 195mm, 227mm, 260mm Screen: 100 lines per inch Inserts: $75 + GST per 1000

What to supply We use Adobe InDesign for design and layout on PC platform. Complete ads supplied digitally should be saved in Acrobat pdf format version 1.3 (Acrobat 4 compatible) with all fonts embedded. Images for use in ads - no smaller than 8.5cm at 200dpi. Please supply as jpeg files. We can manipulate files created in Microsoft Word but not Publisher.