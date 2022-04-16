The advanced driving course will teach road users how to safely react in emergencies. Photo/ Supplied

A free advanced driving course will teach road users how to safely react in an emergency.

The Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course takes place in Hāwera this month.

Roadsafe team leader Marion Webby says the course has multiple parts.

"There is theory-based discussion and the participants take part in the first practical activity, which is learning how to apply emergency braking. Senior instructor and owner of Phil Blythe Motorsport Phil Blythe will teach them about braking and staying in a straight line and braking to swerve around an object."

Interactive activities include driveway safety, seatbelt simulation, and using fatal-vision goggles to see what impaired driving looks like. They also hope to have a truck or bus to allow young drivers to understand blind spots.



NZ Advanced Driver Training managing director Stuart Roddick will teach drivers about understeer and oversteer, how to reduce the chance of making a mistake and, if they make a mistake, how to get out of it safely."

She says drivers are recommended to have driving practice as the course requires participants to be competent to complete the cornering phase of the course.

The course is limited to 50 people each day.

"For each person, we estimate it will take around two hours. Some people finish quicker because they have already done some of the interactive activities while at school, whereas some take a little longer as they enjoy the online resources aimed to provide even better training."

She says caregivers can book in a young adult but they will need to supply the participant's cell phone number to send a text reminder.

Group bookings will need to provide the contact details of each member.

People who have a valid New Zealand or international driver's licence can take part.

"It's about upskilling. While the course does not take any time off licensing it does provide drivers with skills that are not usually undertaken with usual driving instructors or parents."

Participants' licences will be sighted at the registration table before they are given a short questionnaire to fill out and then they can get into the course vehicles.

"It can be learner, restricted or full licence. On the day, participants need to bring their licence, a bottle of water, their mask, a sensible pair of shoes and a good attitude."

Vehicles are supplied.

"We have two automatic vehicles for the course. Road-safety personnel, police and local instructors will be on-site to help with questions."

Everyone who completes the course goes in the draw to win one of 12 full-day driver training courses at Manfeild Racetrack in Feilding worth over $450 per person.

The Details:

What: Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course.

When: Friday April 29 (10am-3pm), Saturday April 30 (9am-3pm), Sunday May 1 (9am-2.30pm).

Where: Egmont A & P Showgrounds, Hāwera. Entry is via the main gate at Burnside Ave.

Cost: Free.

Registration: Call 0800 111 323 or email roadsafe.taranaki@stdc.govt.nz.