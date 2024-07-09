As a dungeon master, Andrews creates the game’s world and scenarios, working to organise the game and keep the story flow going for the team of players. He also matches other dungeon masters with teams.

“I enjoy providing a fun and inclusive space for people to try and see if they are interested.”

He said Dungeons and Dragons had become more popular over the years.

“With a new movie, animated TV series and even celebrities playing, it’s gained lots of traction.”

He said the club was open for new and experienced members, with no cost to join the fun.

“Whether you’re a veteran mage or an interested newbie, this club is a safe space to play with a group of like-minded people.”

He said starting the club was a team effort.

“I’ve been blown away by the support of the community getting behind me. Thank you to Krystal Burrell for providing the space free of charge and my sister Sky for getting several masters involved to make this happen. I wouldn’t have been able to do this on my own.”

The club will meet on the second Saturday of each month. Andrew said he hoped to include prizes, new events and competitions in the future.

“We’ll see how it goes first.”

The details:

What: Stratford Tabletop Adventurers Club

When: Saturday, July 13, 2-6pm and then the second Saturday of each month

Other: To register your interest, and for more information, join the Stratford Tabletop Adventurers Club Facebook page.



