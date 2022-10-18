Community outreach librarian Layne Winiata says the challenge is fun and easy. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

An adult reading challenge is encouraging people to visit their local libraries regularly.

Community outreach librarian Layne Winiata says the challenge is open to South Taranaki adults from 18 years old.

"All they have to do is be a member of one of the South Taranaki libraries."

The challenge is aimed at getting adults to regularly visit their local library and borrow books.

"We want to motivate our members to become steady borrowers and also motivate new people to join the library."

She says by making the challenge simple and fun, it takes away the stress of having to register.

"We all have busy lives and sometimes we see something we like but forget. With this, there is no registration needed. All people have to do is borrow a book and return it."

There is a weekly draw for a Paper Plus voucher and a major prize of an iPad, says Layne.

"For the weekly challenge, people just have to issue a book. One of the friendly staff will ask if they want to go in the draw for a Paper Plus voucher and the person's issue slip will go into the prize draw. The winners are drawn each Monday and will be contacted by their respective library."

To win the iPad, people have to review the book they have read by leaving a rating out of five, she says.

"Their contact information will be ripped off the review card and placed into the draw but the review card will stay in the book so other readers can see what local people have to say about the book."

