Adan Larsen Builders apprentices place top two in regional NZCB Apprentice Challenge

Adan Larsen standing behind his apprentices (figuratively and literally) Jackson Braddock-Pajo, 27 (left), and Sam Curran, 19.

Photo: 210421spSTPbuild2Caption: Sam Curran building the picnic table at the regional NZCB Apprentice Challenge.

Byline: Alyssa Smith

When it comes to apprentices, the ones at Adan Larsen Builders are top of the table.

When Sam Curran, 19, and Jackson Braddock-Pajo, 27, took on the challenge to build a picnic table each at the Taranaki regional New Zealand Certified Builders Challenge, they both walked away with a win.

Sam placed first and Jackson was second in the challenge, which is open to apprentices employed by NZCB builders.

At the competition Sam, Jackson and the other contenders each had eight hours to create a picnic table from detailed construction plans.

The picnic tables were assessed by a panel of expert judges on workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, with Sam's receiving the highest overall score.

Sam, who is two years into his apprenticeship, says he felt well prepared for the challenge.

"We received the plans for the picnic bench a week before the competition, so I made sure I had my plan of the plan all set."

Jackson, who has been with Adan Larsen Builders for just over a year, says the pair faced off against four other rivals in the regional competition.

"It was our first time entering the challenge. The competition had a really friendly and relaxing atmosphere. I'm rapt that I placed second."

Sam will represent Taranaki at the NZCB Apprentice Challenge final, to be held at the NZCB annual conference in Wellington in June. He will be facing 21 other regional winners from throughout the country for the Ken Reid Memorial Trophy and a prize pool of $50,000.

"I'm stoked with the win and I'm excited for the nationals. I expect they'll be quite tough, but I know I'm well supported by my workmates and Adan."

Sam attended Stratford High School and started his apprenticeship with Adan Larsen through the school's Gateway programme.

"I've been with him since high school. When I was younger builders renovated my parents' house and since then I always thought it would be a great job to do."

Adan Larsen says he is proud of Sam and Jackson.

"They've done really well. It just shows that our staff are teaching them right and that we have a great learning environment."

This isn't the first time one of Adan's apprentices has made it to the nationals.

"Sam is our third apprentice to get through."

He says it is important for companies to support their apprentices.

"Without our apprentices we wouldn't have an industry. NZCB is all about getting our apprentices through and ensuring they have received the right information through quality learning."'

Adan says the NZCB Building Challenge is a great opportunity for apprentices.

"In this job we are always working under pressure and still delivering a top-quality product. It gives apprentices the experience of how to deal with that pressure. The challenge is a great experience, and the nationals are a great connector as the apprentices meet other apprentices from all over the country."