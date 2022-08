The driver was not injured in the incident. Photo / supplied

A rolled truck caused delays for motorists in Stratford today.

The truck went off the road on State Hghway 3, just south of Stratford, when it's trailer rolled.

A police spokesperson says police were alerted to a traffic accident on Mountain Road in Stratford at around 12.30pm today.

The driver was not injured, but a diversion will be in place until the truck is moved. The diversion will take drivers along Brooks Road. A temporary speed limit of 30kms is also in place.