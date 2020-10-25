A positive Covid story in the form of a magical fairy tale for everyone

The book is based on a viral video that put a positive spin on lockdown earlier this year.

A positive tale about how Covid-19 and lockdown made humanity better has been turned into a book, and it's one every family should have a copy of to read together, says a Stratford bookseller.

Paper Plus Stratford owner-operator Margie Hodgetts says the book has a powerful message she thinks every child should hear.

"Children don't always understand everything when we just tell them, stories and books are ways to help them understand the stuff happening around them better, and to see the good, not just the bits that were maybe frightening during lockdown."

Margie says she has stocked up on copies of the book, which was tipped to be a bestseller before it even hit the bookshelves.

The book, titled The Great Realisation, is based on a bedtime fairytale video written and created by Tomos Roberts - aka Tom Foolery, which has been viewed over 60 million times since it was first uploaded to Facebook and YouTube earlier this year.

Tomos, who was born in Auckland to Welsh parents and now lives in the UK, captured the imagination of people all over the world with his poetry video, which he put together while he was living back at home with his parents and younger siblings after Covid19 had left him unemployed.

Now his poem has been turned into a book, with illustrations by Japanese artist Nomoco, and is a beautifully presented tale that can be enjoyed by all ages. Our young reviewers, aged 12 and 9, both enjoyed the book, finding it easy to read and understand but also making them stop and think lots, they said.

The illustrations captured their imagination and they enjoyed rereading the book several times, finding new things to see and understand each time.

The book is available for sale at booksellers around New Zealand, including Paper Plus Stratford. If you would like a copy, Margie is giving away two copies of the book to a couple of lucky Stratford Press readers.

To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz or call us on 06 969 4024 and leave your name and phone number. If emailing, please put tomfoolery in the subject line. Competition closes at noon, Wednesday, November 4 and the winners will be contacted later that day.