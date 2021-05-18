A night of entertainment, talent, and comedy on its way to Eltham

The show is hosted by Ben Hurley. Photo/ Supplied.

A night of laughs, jokes and entertainment is on its way to the Eltham Town Hall next month.

South Taranaki District Council events coordinator Hayley Old says the event has been running for 12 years.

"It's an annual event held in Hāwera. This year we decided to bring the event to Eltham. The Eltham Town Hall is a lovely location and the perfect place for the event."

The show is hosted by TV personality Ben Hurley, known for his appearances on shows such as 7 Days and The Project.

Justine Smith (7 Days, Have You Been Paying Attention and Comedy Gala), will headline the event.

Smith is extremely popular in the New Zealand Comedy scene, and always keeps her audiences on their toes. Supporting her will be Paul Douglas, who has performed alongside many of the industry's top names and is a regular on the Auckland Comedy circuit.

Hayley says there will be plenty of laughs on the night.

"It's a night not to be missed."

Hayley encourages people to get in quick.

"The show is always a sell-out. We already have people inquiring about ticket sales. Winter can be a slow time for events and getting out and about, so it's nice to be able to offer the community something like this."

The Details:

What: The Great Comedy Night

When: June 12, doors open at 6 with the show starting at 7pm.

Tickets: $40 each or table of 10 for $350 available at the South Taranaki i-Site Visitor Centre and Eltham LibraryPlus.