Dana Haszard has written a beautiful reflection on the later years of her parents' lives that will stay with the reader long after the book ends.

A Taranaki woman has written a book about the realities of dementia, using her own family experience to help others, with some money from sales of the book going to support Stratford's Maryann rest home and hospital.

Dana Haszard's book, "As Memory Fades" is a deeply personal, beautifully written short book that will stay with the reader long after they read the last page.

Based on the experience of her own parents, Dana has written what is almost a love letter to them, gently reflecting the people they were, and the way they faced the challenges of ageing and their journey into living with Alzheimer's.

It is a gentle read that takes the reader slowly into their lives, using incredibly beautifully and descriptive phrases that are almost poetic at times. Dana doesn't shy away from confronting some of the painful reality of the dilemmas facing children as their parents age, but instead ensures her parents' voices shine through, reflecting the very human side of the choices that have to be made.

The use of family photographs in the book help take the reader on a journey that is deeply personal yet relevant for all.

Dana is a talented writer, creating a moving yet informative narrative that should be compulsory reading for anyone involved in the care of someone with Alzheimer's - be it as a child of a parent living with the disease, a caregiver, a doctor, a nurse or the spouse of someone with it. It can be used to open up discussions about people's wishes, and perhaps also will help remind people to write down their memories now, to share their stories with the next generation.

The book might refer to the fading of memories in time, but thanks to Dana's skilful way with words combined with a determination to share her experience with others, she has produced a book that will not only ensure her own parents' story will never fade, but also will encourage others to keep their own stories and memories alive.

It's not just the story the book contains that will help raise awareness of the sad and hard realities of living with Alzheimer's, Dana has generously decided to donate a portion of the book's sales to Stratford's Maryann rest home and hospital which included a dementia unit among its facilities.

The book is available from Stratford PaperPlus.