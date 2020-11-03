375 walkers and runners take to Stratford's pavements for event

Three hundred and seventy-five runners and walkers participated in the event.

Three hundred and seventy-five runners and walkers ran Stratford's pavements over the weekend in the 39th Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy fun run/walk event.

The event is the second of eight in the series. The course has three distances, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

Albie Jane of the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club says the event ran smoothly.

"This was thanks to the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club members who did a fantastic job as marshals and running the event."

From left: Sophie Jensen, 9, Charlotte Hutchinson, 10, Nina Hutchinson, 6, and Emily Jensen, 12, completed the 5km course.

"This is me and Charlotte's second time completing the event. Running is our favourite thing to do," Sophie says.

Emily says this is the first year her and Nina have participated in the event.

"We wanted to wear matching tops and take part with our cousins. We're looking forward to next year."

Ann Schrider has participated in the event since it first started.

"It's a great day for the family. You meet new people and it keeps you healthy."

Gustav, 11, and Lara Ippel, 13, completed the 5km course.

Gustav, 11, and Lara, 13, Ippel enjoyed participating in the event for the first time.

"This is our first time. The event sounded really fun so we decided to take part," Lara says.

The winner of the women's 10km trophy was Emma O'Rourke with 48 minutes and 58 seconds and the winner of the men's trophy was Max Erkes with 38 minutes and 30 seconds.