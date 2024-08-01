Every sheriff needs a gold star and Best earned his by serving as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. During this time he was also a principal rural fire officer.

“It was all about serving the community which I always wanted to do since I became a cub as a 6-year-old. It all steamrolled from there.”

Best also serves on the Taranaki Automobile Association (AA) District Council, serving on this council for more than 50 years, and still going.

“I started when we had two AA groups which were independent of the AA at that stage. We had a South Taranaki and New Plymouth one. During my tenure in South Taranaki‚ as the council president we amalgamated with New Plymouth as one body instead of multiple. We’re now known as the Taranaki Automobile District Council.”

He is also a member of the New Zealand Institute of Animal Management, starting when he became Stratford District Council’s dog ranger and continuing with the role after retiring.

In his over 25-year tenure with the New Zealand Institute of Animal Management, he has had many roles including an executive board member for 10 years and a stint as national treasurer and president.

“It’s been really interesting.”

His service to the organisation earned him a life membership, with Best now the current organisation chairman.

Since 2014 he has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki, mentoring two young adults. He is coming up to seven years with his current mentoree, Cody.

“Hopefully I will be with him for another three years. Once he’s turned 18 I lose him through Big Brother Big Sister but I hope we will still have that relationship going. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an amazing organisation.”

Best also spent 10 years volunteering with Central Taranaki Victim Support, where he held a national role. Any free time he does have, he is a transport driver for the Alzheimers Group and Special Education School.

In December, he also spends time in a rather recognisable red suit, serving as Santa at various community events.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said Best has a great track record of community service.

“The time in AA, the fire service and Big Brothers Big Sisters is a tremendous record of serving our community well.”











