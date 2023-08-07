Stratford District Mayor Neill Volzke (left) with five of the six 2023 Citizen Award recipients — Matthew Jones, Patsy Caskey, Barrie Smith, Allen Topless and Eileen Judd. Absent — Luciana Haami. Photo / Amy Taunt Photography

Another six names have been added to “an illustrious and prestigious list,” said Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke last Tuesday, as he welcomed people to the 2023 Stratford District Citizen Awards ceremony on Tuesday, August 1.

Since the awards began in 1991, just a few “very worthy” people have received a Citizen Award each year, he said.

“It’s a very small list, reflecting the incredible contribution to our community those on that list have made.”

This year the Citizen Award committee received a “good number” of nominations, with some very worthy candidates, he said.

“The selection committee then went through assessing those nominations against the award criteria, looking at leadership, longevity and service. Each of this year’s recipients have made a substantial sacrifice of their personal time to serve their community in some way.”

As well as being honoured with the formal presentation evening, every Citizen Award recipient has their name added to a list on the wall in the Stratford District Council main building foyer, said Neil.

“And it’s still a small list. We are now in our 33rd year of these awards and it was just a few years ago that the hundredth name was added to that list, which shows just how prestigious these awards are.”

While there were six recipients this year, only five were able to attend the awards ceremony he said, as Luciana Haami, one of this year’s two Youth Award recipients was visiting Otago University on the night.

Neil asked everyone present to join him in a round of applause for Luciana, as acknowledgement for her achievements, saying she would be presented with her award at a separate event soon.

Neil said while the evening was to honour the recipients themselves, there was no doubt each and everyone of them had been supported by family and friends, many of whom were in the audience.

“So thank you all for your support over the years to these individuals. We know you have been a part of their service to their community.”

Neil then introduced each of the recipients in turn, reading out their achievements before presenting them with their award.

Following the presentations, whanau and friends were invited to join the recipients for a light supper as they celebrated their awards.

The 2023 Stratford District Citizen Award recipients are:

Luciana Haami - Youth Citizen Award.

Matthew Jones - Youth Citizen Award

Patsy Caskey - Citizen Award

Eileen Judd - Citizen Award

Allen Topless - Citizen Award

Barrie Smith - Outstanding Citizen Award