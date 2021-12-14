18-year-old Jack Moser releases first song, and it's dedicated to a special person

Self-taught pianist Jack Moser, 18, has released his first song. Photo / Supplied

A self-taught pianist has released his first song.

Rather than reading sheet music, 18-year-old Jack Moser can play by ear, and he's used those musical skills to write and release his own song.

"Writing a song has always been a goal. I only wanted to release something I was happy with. I'm really happy with this song. It's a nice way to finish the year."

His song, Love is Blind, is dedicated to a special person.

"I've written this song about a close friend who died a couple of years ago. This song is for them and their memory."

Jack started the process by making a demo, which he then shared with a friend.

"My friend produced it for me at their house. Once I was happy, I shared it with Rhythm Ace music studios. I had two more sessions over the weekend to perfect the song and now it's ready to share with the world."

The song was released today and Jack says he enjoyed the whole process of making his first song.

"What's been a highlight is the promotional process. It's gained a lot of traction through my social media pages and seeing people excited for the release was a real buzz. I've received a lot of great feedback."

The song is available on all streaming platforms.

"It's on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes. I can't wait for everyone to hear the finished result."