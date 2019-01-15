It's back and better than ever before!

After a six-year hiatus, the popular Stratford District Youth Council Amazing Race takes place next Thursday with plenty of challenges to stump the teams.

Stratford District Youth Council chairman Connor Giblin says the event has always been popular in the past, and he expects this one to be no different.

He says the event is great fun for participants while also being a great way to showcase all that is great about Stratford.

"It's a great opportunity to for us to show participants some of our favourite places in Stratford while participants will have lots of fun completing the challenges with friends."

Team registrations are now open, and Connor says people get their teams sorted quickly as the event will be popular.

The race is open to young people aged 12 to 24 and will take the teams of two to four people on a race around the town, solving puzzles and completing challenges on the way.

The entry fee will include a swim at the TSB Pool at the end of the race.

The Amazing race takes place on Thursday, January 24. 11am-1pm.

Registration forms can be downloaded from Council website: www.stratford.govt.nz or picked up from the Stratford i-SITE.

Entry fee: $15 per team

For more information find the Stratford District Youth Council on Facebook.