Be prepared for an onslaught of Judith Collins' headlines when her book, Pull No Punches, hits stores next month.

Former Canvas editor and Allen & Unwin NZ publisher Michelle Hurley was delighted to acquire the book. Collins has a wide fan base and within months of an election, her timing is perfect.

The book is a potent mix of personal and political life and we are sure anyone who has crossed "Crusher" Collins' path will be quaking in their boots about her recollections and version of events.

Judith Collins with Boris Johnson in 2017. Photo / Supplied

How far she will go into the scandalous times of her past will be interesting. Her take on getting mixed up in Nicky Hager's book, Dirty Politics, as well as the hot water she got into with milk exporter Oravida. There was talk of a conflict of interest in dealing with Chinese officials - her husband, David Wong-Tung was an Oravida director - which could make riveting reading.

Her book may have given Collins a chance to take readers on the journey of her numerous Cabinet portfolios and how she dealt with having to resign from Cabinet in 2014, following e-mail leaks alleging she had undermined the head of the Serious Fraud Office while she was the minister responsible for that organisation. She was later cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to Cabinet in December 2015.

Collins is keeping mum on exactly what bombs she is letting off in the book. She would only tell Spy: "Readers will find out what really went on behind the scenes, and will share in tragedy as well as hilarity. It's fast-paced. It's entertaining and easy to read."

Judith Collins with Brad Pitt London in 2014. Photo / Supplied

Expect to read about her time prior to becoming an MP in 2002, when she worked as a commercial lawyer, including running her own practice for a decade. The book has a few ego photos, including Collins with Brad Pitt at Lancaster House in London for the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in 2014 and with Boris Johnson at the 2017 unveiling of the UK War Memorial in Wellington.

It will be interesting to know if the book had gone to print before Todd Muller rolled Simon Bridges for the National Party leadership and if Muller was even on Collins' radar to make it into her pages.

We want to know what she really thought of her past leaders, Sir Bill English, Don Brash, Sir John Key and Bridges and why she hasn't taken the reigns herself.

Judith Collins is said to get personal, along with political, in her new book. Photo / Supplied

If Muller's polling doesn't skyrocket before the election, Collins' new book might just give her the extra edge to do what Jacinda Ardern did three years ago taking over the leadership from Andrew Little weeks before the 2017 election.