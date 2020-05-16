Six months after Spy revealed former All Black Ali Williams was dating billionaire toy-business sibling Anna Mowbray, his former wife Casey Green is also dating again.

Green's distant shot of her and a handsome man holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal in India started tongues wagging when it was posted to Instagram last week.

Spy has learned the mystery man in Green's life is Antony Wyborn, son of Rich List property magnate Mark. Antony is a director at Wyborn Capital. Last year his father's worth was estimated at over $400 million on the NBR Rich List.

READ MORE:

• Former All Black Ali Williams finds love with billionaire

• Rugby: 'I'm no angel' - Newly settled Ali Williams in mood to confess

• Spy: Ali Williams and Casey Green move to London

Advertisement

A photo of loved up pair in front of the Taj Mahal has tongues wagging. Photo / Supplied

It is understood the pair connected late last year. Green first posted social media updates about her India trip in early January - but carefully left Wyborn out of the pictures.

Green, who is launching a wellness coaching business called Well Well Well NZ, declined to comment. Spy understands she is enjoying life out of the spotlight and her focus is her two young daughters.

Two weeks ago Mark's former wife, Fran Wyborn, launched a new charitable trust called Due Drop Foundation with a $500,000 donation, and a promise to donors that, thanks to a tool that crunches big data they will be able to see exactly how their support assists disadvantaged Kiwis.

Meanwhile, Ali Williams is understood to have made his lockdown bubble with Mowbray at the "Toy Mansion" in Coatesville.