Celebrity Treasure Island hostess with the mostest Bree Tomasel is coming at TVNZ 2 viewers with bubble challenges galore this Thursday night. Her show for the times is You Got This! which will see Kiwi bubbles go head-to-head in a hilarious competition that will see contestants use what materials they already have at home for the challenges.

Each week, teams from across the country are given the same "how to video" to attempt to recreate the activity portrayed, with Tomasel and her witty one-liners deciding which is best. From making a dolls house out of cardboard, to the ultimate domino chain reaction, the definitive indoor fort. The comedy show will test home teams as they try to outdo each other and take out the win.

"It's filmed completely in lockdown by Kiwis within their bubbles, including me. That's right, no camera crews," the popular radio and TV host tells Spy.

"When I heard the concept of the show, I thought that's super random and competitive, BOOM right up my alley, and just for a bit of fun and for a laugh! That and I'm a bit bored right now." she says.

"The challenges can be anything, like making an indoor slip and slide, which I actually did."

Tomasel has been amazed to see the response they've had since continuing their Bree and Clint ZM Drive show during the lockdown period.

"When someone texts through and says "thank you for keeping the show on air during this time," it gives me some normality in my day and keeps me going in this sometimes dark place, it's a pretty amazing feeling to know we're helping people, even if it's in our own little way," she says.

The Australian funny woman we are very proud to call our own, has been missing her family across the Ditch.

"My sister is about to have her first baby and I'm devastated I can't be there with them during this time. But glass half full – no changing pooey nappies for me for now, ha-ha," she says.

In lockdown, Tomasel has been taking a few meetings while sitting in her en suite because it's the quietest place and doesn't annoy her flatmates … and yes, she has even taken a Zoom call from her toilet.

"Goals, " she tells Spy. We will be looking for bathroom tiles this Thursday night on her show.