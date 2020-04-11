Kiwi celebrities and socialites didn't let a little thing like social distancing get in the way of attending the lockdown soiree of the year.

At Spy's online virtual party Bubbles in the Bubble, TV stars, comedians and radio personalities joined Spy Editor Ricardo Simich and Herald columnist Sinead Corcoran.

Members of the public were also able to attend the event, and more than 150,000 fans watched from home as the celebrities mixed and mingled.

All Black Beauden Barrett and wife and Hannah, Laura McGoldrick and cricketer Martin Guptill and celebrity chef Josh Emett were all in attendance, along with actresses Antonia Prebble and Claire Chitham.

And in case you didn't tune in, here's what you missed:

Best Dressed Woman

Real Housewife of Auckland Louise Wallace was dressed to impress as usual – donning a pink sequinned ball gown (which she might have secretly paired with slippers underneath her laptop)

Best Dressed Man

The Almighty Johnsons star Jared Turner took the "fancy" dress code to a whole new level, and rocked up to the party in a full Indiana Jones costume – complete with the perfect Harrison Ford fedora.

Best guests

On-and-off screen couple and party animals Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall were the first guests to waltz in that virtual front door, and were there until the lights came back on at 9pm – we bet they continued on to another (online) after party too.

Best backdrop

Sara and Craig again! They tuned in from their garage lock-down in Pauanui, complete with its very own bar and a vintage Chewbacca poster. We reckon they should host the next party at their house (once we're all out of lockdown that is.)

Best bubble buddy

If we got to choose who we were bubbled up with, it would be the cool calm and collected Claire Chitham – who swanned into the party wearing a glamorous kimono with champagne in her hand.

Who we want to invite us over for dinner post-lockdown

The Emetts, obviously! After their kids snuck off to bed, they even gave us a peek into their kitchen. We're hoping our six-course degustation dinner invites turn up in the mail any day now.

Best party starters

The Have You Been Paying Attention? crew of comedians including host Hayley Sproull and her panel members Melanie Bracewell, Eli Matthewson, Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury. They brought the drinks, they brought the lols and they even did a live, off-the-cuff episode of their show.

Craziest guest

Well she didn't get the nickname Champagne Lady for nothing – and Real Housewives star Anne Batley-Burton was popping bottles like a rapper.

In between forgetting to turn her microphone off while she was nattering with her husband, and making "pussy" (cat) jokes left right and centre – jaws dropped around the country, and she was one guest you wouldn't forget in a hurry.

Favourite fan

It wasn't all celebrities and A-listers remember, anyone and everyone was welcome to pop in for a drink - and one lucky member of the public even got the chance to virtually meet her favourite TV stars.

A public servant called Gina tuned in, and was over the moon to share a drink and a chitchat with Westside actress Antonia Prebble.

Worst matchmaker

Yours truly, Ricardo Simich - despite my best efforts, everyone I tried to hook up together on the night was either already married or gay. Better luck next time I hope.