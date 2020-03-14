Three men leave The Bachelorette this week, one in a rose ceremony and two in a walkout.

It seems some of the lads turned the tables on the bachelorettes in Argentina, wondering whether Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus were genuine and on the show for love.

And Spy has heard that insecurity and a lack of attention is playing on some of the remaining contestants' minds.

In an off-camera group conversation between all the bachelors, a couple of the boys raised questions about whether or not the Bachelorettes were in it for the right reasons.

As the males are depleting so quickly, home visits are on the horizon. We hear things become cut-throat over the next few weeks with rifts and distrust as the lads fight it out to become one of the last two men standing. Spy reckons serial pot-stirrer and former radio personality Jesse Williamson will have his spoon in thick with the drama.

Richie Boyens The Bachelorette NZ Supplied to Spy March 2020

One bachelor we know to be solid in the lad pack is Richie Boyens, who this week made a choice to pursue McManus only.

The self-taught designer tells Spy that he started by sewing a pair of pants for himself then became hooked and started producing streetwear, like hoodies and T-shirts, under the brand, Clothes I've Made.

"My customer at the moment is the young man, between about 20 and 35, although much of the range is unisex," he says.

The Bachelorette New Zealand Jesse Williamson Supplied to Spy March 2020

"This year my goal is for the website to become fully self-sustainable, so I can launch a new women's collection, and by the end of the year have a full women's and men's collection online."

If he and McManus do make it to the end together, she would be an asset to his business, wearing his clothes and showing off his brand to her more than 100,000 social media followers.