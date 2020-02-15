Producers are having a ball mixing it up on The Bachelorette and tomorrow night they are throwing five extra bachelors into the carefully choreographed mix of matchmaking.

Among the new suitors who arrive in Argentina is returning suspect Wanaka painter Elliott Gilchrist, who was the first bachelor to be eliminated, only to have Bachelorette No 1 Lesina Nakhid-Schuster second-guessing herself.

There may be competition between the Bachelorettes, as No 2 Lily McManus tells Spy that Nakhid-Schuster thought he might be someone she would appreciate.

Gilchrist says he came back because of curiosity. When he first saw McManus he thought she was just a friend of Nakhid-Schuster, until his fellow bachelors told him the stakes had doubled.

Lily McManus and Mac Mataia.

McManus says the arrival of the new guys has thrown a few good looking spanners in the works.

We hear tall dark and handsome Dargaville kumara grower, Michael Frood ruffles the feathers of Nakhid-Schuster herself, as well as her suitors.

Newcomer and Auckland procurement consultant, Mac Mataia catches McManus' eye and gives Quinn Ryan a run for his money.

McManus says that in her season of The Bachelor a lot of the women lost their heads when new contestants were added to the mix and she hopes the boys won't lose theirs.

"At the end of the day, if you're supposed to be with someone you'll be with them, regardless of who else is in the picture," reality-smart McManus confides.

Also joining the rag-tag group of stags are Wanaka rag trader Richie Boyens and Auckland sailor Mike Bullot.