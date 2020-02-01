Married at First Sight Australia has a Kiwi bride this season but we are not sure her vernacular will make the nation proud when the programme previews on Three next Monday night.

Aussies will meet Cathy Evans a week earlier than New Zealand audiences - MAFS screens here on February 9 - and footage on Aussie websites compares her wedding to Josh Pihlak to last year's success story, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Evans is prone to dropping swear words, especially the F-word, on her social media, particularly on her aspiring YouTube channel. The unlucky-in-love lady from Taupō details bad dates, Tinder F-boys, and how hot and spicy food can affect certain orifices of your body.

MAFS Australia Cathy Evans. Photo / Supplied

In preparation for the show, the Daily Mail has run pictures taken from the set of the series in September last year, which show romantic fireworks between Evans, 26 and Pihlak, 28, when they meet up. In an extended trailer for the season, Evans says she's "hit the jackpot" by being matched with country music-loving Pihlak.

Advertisement

Evans, a logistics investigator, says she has had trust issues in the past, which have given her a thick skin when it comes to dealing with love. The NZ-born beauty with a mix of Welsh and Thai heritage says she left New Zealand for love but was cheated on.

MAFS Australia Cathy Evans. Photo / Supplied

Despite her glamorous exterior, Sydney-based Evans says she can swig beers back with the boys and hopes to find true love on the show. Fingers crossed - the Aussie version of the format is known to throw bombs at any chance of happiness its participants find during the experiment.