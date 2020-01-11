Wedding bells have been chiming around the ASB Classic.

New Zealand tennis star Michael Venus and his partner Sally Trafford walked up the aisle on January 3 at the picturesque Bracu Olive Estate in Bombay. The 32-year-old doubles star proposed to Trafford on the roof of the O2 Arena in London after reaching the semifinals in the ATP Masters in late 2017. Since then the couple have had a baby daughter, Lila.

The MC for their wedding was none other than the Classic's tournament director, Karl Budge.

Sally Trafford and Michael Venus.

Meanwhile, spotted around town the weekend before the Classic started were Genie Bouchard, out on the town on the Friday with The Hits' star Laura McGoldrick. The next day Serena Williams was seen lunching at Depot in Federal St with her husband Alexis Ohanian, her mother, Oracene Price and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian jr. Onlookers speculated that the menu might not have suited, as after a few minutes they moved to the Fed - perhaps her toddler daughter preferred more simple fare. Little Miss Williams wore a pink tutu.

The family also visited Auckland Zoo on Sunday before Serena met other players at the Classic's launch party at Soul Bar and Bistro.

There, stars of the tournament including Bouchard, Julia Goerges and Caroline Wozniacki mingled with sponsors and VIPs. Wozniacki's husband, NBA star David Lee, was also there and Spy hears the couple are planning a holiday in Godzone after the Australian Open.

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki.

Among the A-Listers spotted enjoying the tennis were All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, motor racing star Mitch Evans and, of course, Oracene Price, who graciously allowed fellow tennis fans to take selfies with her.

The Classic is hosting a "Money Can't Buy" experience for Australian Bushfire Relief. All listings are viewable at trade.me/asbclassic and include exclusive courtside seating for all sessions, signed merchandise from the stars and more. The auction will continue through the Men's Classic this week. this week.