The Boxing Day races will take a generational turn in the form of the O'Sullivan family.

Former top jockey Lance O'Sullivan and wife Bridgette have been a mainstay around racing and breeding horses for decades, as have his parents, Dave and Marie, and brother Paul, who is a leading trainer in Hong Kong.

And now it's time for their daughters, Caitlin, 23, and Georgia, 21, to shine.

Lance's family will all be together on course and the daughters have been giving their mum competition in the best-dressed stakes of late, both dazzling in last week's Barfoot & Thompson Twilight Summer night.

Caitlin works in the industry for sporting body LOVERACING.NZ and has also begun her foray into MC work, recently presenting at the Horse of the Year Awards.

The SkyCity Christmas Carnival will have one of Spy's best-dressed women, SkyCity Corporate Events Manager Lizzie Leuchars on course and a sure bet to enjoy the Hawaiian Airlines Fashions in the Field on Boxing Day.

The judges have an impressive wealth of racewear knowledge. They include Auckland Racing Club ambassadors, Hannah Marinkovich and Carena West, (who is the current Australian national racewear title-holder).

They are flanked by Aleisha Mitchell, who has twice previously won the Boxing Day Fashions in the Field competition, celebrity stylist Sarah Stuart, and Working Style's Maxum Alexander.

Dancing With The Star's Carolyn Taylor, now Carolyn Keep, will be the fashion MC for the day, shepherding the best-dressed lads and ladies through their categories.

Other A-List guests expected on the day are NZ Bloodstock's Vela family, Cambridge Stud's Brendan and Jo Lindsay, influencer Simone Anderson, The AM show's Aziz Al-Sa'afin and milliner and racewear fashionista Claire Hahn, whose creation on Carena West, transformed a $60 ethnic dress into a look that took out Australia's top racewear award in Melbourne earlier last month.

Jupiter Project, DJs Arii Jade and Hamish Crocker will get the music spinning at the after-party in the Cuvee Lounge.