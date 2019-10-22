Socialite Jaime Ridge and social media guru Tommy Bates appear to have confirmed their rumoured engagement with a social media post revealing a dazzling ring.
The 26-year-old daughter of Sally and Matthew Ridge today shared a photo on Instagram of the pair locking lips with her left hand around Bates showing off what looks like an engagement ring.
The pic was captioned: "Celebrating our love" with her followers chiming in to offer congratulations to the happy couple.
The post comes after Spy yesterday reported their engagement was on the cards. Well-placed sources indicated the couple had been keen to keep their engagement under wraps for a while – until now it seems.
The LA-based lovebirds have just enjoyed a picturesque European vacation — the latest in a series of romantic getaways — which also included a trip to Hawaii with brother Boston, mum Sally, and Sally's boyfriend Glenn Cotterill in March.
Ridge and Bates followed that up with a trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California in May, then in August they posted a lot of loved-up shots at a wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they celebrated Ridge's birthday.
The photogenic couple also spent time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy — with her mother and Glenn once again — and their photos from there looked like posters for a honeymoon.
Spy understands Bates, who once famously dated broadcaster Samantha Hayes, proposed at the couple's next port of call, the Greek Islands, where they enjoyed one-on-one time again. In Santorini, Ridge posted a picture-perfect shot of the pair kissing, with a loving caption.
Ridge, who has grown into one of Instagram's classy influencers, posted a number of fashion-style photos of herself. Mysteriously, her ring finger was hidden in all the shots.
However, in one of Bates' pictures, the magpie in Spy spotted what looked like a sparkler — albeit in a distant shot.
Early last year Ridge told Spy that she had met Bates in 2017 when visiting LA.
"Tommy and I are dating and are both really happy," she said. "I stay with him in Venice and am splitting my time between LA, Sydney and Auckland."