Socialite Jaime Ridge and social media guru Tommy Bates appear to have confirmed their rumoured engagement with a social media post revealing a dazzling ring.

The 26-year-old daughter of Sally and Matthew Ridge today shared a photo on Instagram of the pair locking lips with her left hand around Bates showing off what looks like an engagement ring.

The pic was captioned: "Celebrating our love" with her followers chiming in to offer congratulations to the happy couple.

The post comes after Spy yesterday reported their engagement was on the cards. Well-placed sources indicated the couple had been keen to keep their engagement under wraps for a while – until now it seems.

The LA-based lovebirds have just enjoyed a picturesque European vacation — the latest in a series of romantic getaways — which also included a trip to Hawaii with brother Boston, mum Sally, and Sally's boyfriend Glenn Cotterill in March.

Ridge and Bates followed that up with a trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California in May, then in August they posted a lot of loved-up shots at a wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they celebrated Ridge's birthday.

Jaime Ridge and Tommy Bates. Photo / Instagram.

The photogenic couple also spent time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy — with her mother and Glenn once again — and their photos from there looked like posters for a honeymoon.

Spy understands Bates, who once famously dated broadcaster Samantha Hayes, proposed at the couple's next port of call, the Greek Islands, where they enjoyed one-on-one time again. In Santorini, Ridge posted a picture-perfect shot of the pair kissing, with a loving caption.

Ridge, who has grown into one of Instagram's classy influencers, posted a number of fashion-style photos of herself. Mysteriously, her ring finger was hidden in all the shots.

Jaime Ridge and Tommy Bates

However, in one of Bates' pictures, the magpie in Spy spotted what looked like a sparkler — albeit in a distant shot.

Early last year Ridge told Spy that she had met Bates in 2017 when visiting LA.

"Tommy and I are dating and are both really happy," she said. "I stay with him in Venice and am splitting my time between LA, Sydney and Auckland."